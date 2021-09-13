WCSO looking for credit card fraud suspects

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two credit card fraud suspects.

The two were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at big box stores on Damonte Ranch Parkway and Sierra Center Parkway.

Detectives believe the cards were stolen during two separate vehicle burglaries on August 5. One happened between 7:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Browns Creek Trailhead. The suspects punched the lock of the driver’s side door. Several credit and/or debit cards and cash were stolen from a purse left in the vehicle.

A similar burglary happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Authorities said the suspects punched the lock of the driver’s side door of a car that was parked at Galena Creek Park, about a mile and a half away from Browns Creek Trailhead. Three credit and/or debit cards were stolen as well as cash from inside a purse.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Reference case numbers: WC21-3756 and WC21-3859.

Surveillance video captures two people believed to have used stolen credit cards at local big box stores. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video captures two people believed to have used stolen credit cards at local big box stores. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.