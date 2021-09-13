WCSD to discuss COVID and redistricting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees will discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools as well as redistricting at its meeting on Tuesday.

Trustees will also hear a presentation on Goal 4, which is meant to provide and improve operational systems that are effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable by using meaningful structures and processes. Areas of focus include transportation, nutrition services, and information technology.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the WCSD Administration Building and will be streamed live on YouTube.

Comments can be submitted before and during the meeting here.

To see the full agenda, click here.

