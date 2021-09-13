Advertisement

Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny puppy is walking tall after veterinary experts helped correct a rare condition that had her walking on upside-down paws.

Doctors at Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine came into possession of Siggi, a small rat terrier that, for reasons unknown, was born with the rare condition of having front paws facing upward instead of downward.

“It’s a congenital problem, where her elbows came out of joint early on in life,” said Dr. Erik Clary, an animal surgeon with the university’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

The same OSU team made headlines in 2019 by helping a puppy named Milo with a similar condition. The team likewise used radiographic study and surgery to reorient and stabilize Siggi’s front legs.

Siggi has since begun the road to rehabilitation on her newly positioned puppy paws, and doctors said they couldn’t be more pleased with her progress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wolf Pack legendary QB inducted into Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame over weekend
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10
Reno fire crews respond to the Saturday night fire in West Reno
Reno fire crews knock down house fire near Keystone Ave.
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Nevada reports 1,552 additional COVID cases, 21 more deaths
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cierra-Jaye Santella, a 2018 McQueen High School graduate.
McQueen grad is a US Navy corpsman, close to earning nursing degree

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big spending
Washoe County School District Administration Building
WCSD to discuss COVID and redistricting
Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges