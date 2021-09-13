Squaw Valley Ski Resort now called Palisades Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Squaw Valley Ski Resort has a new name. The resort announced Monday that it will now be called Palisades Tahoe.

In a press release, the resort said in part: “While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe. We chose Palisades Tahoe because we wanted a name that captured the unique spirit that defines our resort and welcomes all to its slopes.”

The resort went on to say, “At the end of the day, “squaw” is a hurtful word, and we are not hurtful people. It was a change that needed to be made for us to continue to hold our heads high as a leader in our industry and community.”

“Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort’s storied history.”

The new logo features an eagle set above two peaks, signifying the resort said, “the self-determination and individuality that has defined generations of people who called these mountains home.”

The resort has already starting changing signage and former logowear has been removed from retail shops. It expects it will take multiple seasons before the former name is entirely replaced.

