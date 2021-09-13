Prioritizing women’s health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At-home health care can make a big difference in people’s lives.

From the challenges busy schedules present, making doctor’s appointments during the pandemic, or the abortion laws we are seeing in Texas, women face factors that can impact their health.

Nurx is the largest digital practice for women’s health and they provide specialized and personalized health care.

Women can access expert care and receive medications for skincare, reproductive health, migraines, and even at-home COVID testing.

Dr. Jennifer Peña shared why now more than ever is important for women to take action for their health,

“It can be very difficult for our women in this country to have access to and the ability to see their providers and these types of platforms like Nurx are working to remove these barriers to access to health care. It is important for us to be in charge of things like our reproductive health,” Dr. Peña said.

