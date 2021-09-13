Man running from police hit and killed on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who was running from police in Las Vegas was hit and killed by a vehicle after jumping a freeway wall.

It happened Monday, Sept. 13 around 4:30 a.m.

Police said they responded to a restaurant on W. Craig Road for a man with a knife who was trying to start a fight with an employee. Officers made contact with the man who initially complied with their orders, then took off running, leading police on a chase.

The man then jumped a freeway wall and was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 95. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

