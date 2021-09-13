KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive: Record number of fans collected

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is proud to announce the final numbers of our Summer Fan Drive.

A total of 837 fans were received in Washoe County, breaking last year’s record of 601.

In Carson City, 357 fans were donated. An increase of 190 from last year.

KOLO 8 partnered with the Washoe County Human Services Agency and the Carson City Senior Center in an effort to collect fans for our most vulnerable.

The fan drive kicked off in June and wrapped up at the end of August.

We would like to thank our partners and the community for making this year’s fan drive such a success!

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.