Heavy tourism leads to Reno room tax revenue record

Set in July 2021
The RSCVA says the new record was set in July, 2021.
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the pandemic still going on, people have still been coming to our area in droves

“In our industry there has been a pent up demand for travel, they call it ‘revenge travel’,” said Charles Harris, President and CEO of the RSCVA.

And that happened in a big way this summer in the Reno Tahoe area.

A new record was set this July – with $53,859,311 generated, easily eclipsing the old mark of $46,663,912 set in august of 2019.

“The record that we saw came from people staying at hotels locally, and a short term rentals up at Lake Tahoe,” Harris explained.

Resorts like The Nugget say that California visitors have played a big role in this record being set.

“We have seen great lift in the hotel, really to our bread and butter market California,” said Randy Kennedy. “People want to just go out and remind themselves what normal life is like and blow off some steam.”

And special events like the rib cook off and the balloon races, have, as usual, been a big help bringing in more tourists.

