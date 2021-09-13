City of Reno hosts three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The City of Reno is hosting three vaccination clinics starting Monday, Sept. 13.

The vaccine is available to the community at the following locations:

Monday, September 13, 2021 at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino (Capri Ballroom) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 2707 S. Virginia St.

Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 1301 Valley Rd.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Neil Road Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 3925 Neil Rd.

People can receive whichever shot they need at the clinics: first, second or booster. Only people who are immunocompromised can receive a third dose (booster) of the Moderna vaccine at these clinics. They will need to bring proof of vaccination for the first two doses.

