City of Reno hosts three COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The City of Reno is hosting three vaccination clinics starting Monday, Sept. 13.

The vaccine is available to the community at the following locations:

  • Monday, September 13, 2021 at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino (Capri Ballroom) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 2707 S. Virginia St.
  • Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 1301 Valley Rd.
  • Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Neil Road Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 3925 Neil Rd.

People can receive whichever shot they need at the clinics: first, second or booster. Only people who are immunocompromised can receive a third dose (booster) of the Moderna vaccine at these clinics. They will need to bring proof of vaccination for the first two doses.

