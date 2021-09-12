Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Haynes
California fugitive arrested after calling Washoe County deputies
Nevada reports 1,552 additional COVID cases, 21 more deaths
McQueen's Ashton Hayes runs toward the end zone for one of his four touchdowns in the Lancers'...
Sports Caravan for Sept. 10
Firefighters work in the Desolation Wilderness on the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: Status quo overnight on the fire, but winds could make it grow
Coney Island Bar is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Northern Nevada.
KOLO ATE: Coney Island Bar

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10
Wolf Pack legendary QB inducted into Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame over weekend
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10