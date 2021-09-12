Reno fire crews knock down house fire near Keystone Ave.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is cleaning up after responding to a structure fire west of downtown near Keystone Ave. on Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a home converted to a business located near the corner of W. First St. and Arletta St. The building was vacant.

Reno fire says most of the damage was done to the exterior of the home, and they were able to put it out after only minimal interior damage occurred.

Crews say the fire resulted in power lines being knocked down in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

