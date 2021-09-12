Advertisement

Reno fire crews knock down house fire near Keystone Ave.

Reno fire crews respond to the Saturday night fire in West Reno
Reno fire crews respond to the Saturday night fire in West Reno(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is cleaning up after responding to a structure fire west of downtown near Keystone Ave. on Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a home converted to a business located near the corner of W. First St. and Arletta St. The building was vacant.

Reno fire says most of the damage was done to the exterior of the home, and they were able to put it out after only minimal interior damage occurred.

Crews say the fire resulted in power lines being knocked down in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Haynes
California fugitive arrested after calling Washoe County deputies
Coney Island Bar is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Northern Nevada.
KOLO ATE: Coney Island Bar
KOLO
Great Reno Balloon Race canceled Friday morning
Firefighters work in the Desolation Wilderness on the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: Status quo overnight on the fire, but winds could make it grow
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Emergency responders and physicians plea to the unvaccinated

Latest News

Sunday Web Weather
Sunday Web Weather
Northern Nevadans remember those lost in September 11
9/11 Memorial held in Fernley
Prostitution graphic
California may end arrests for loitering for prostitution
Nevada reports 1,552 additional COVID cases, 21 more deaths