Advertisement

McQueen grad is a US Navy corpsman, close to earning nursing degree

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cierra-Jaye Santella, a 2018 McQueen High School graduate.
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Cierra-Jaye Santella, a 2018 McQueen High School graduate.(U.S. Navy)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Petty Officer 3rd Class Cierra-Jaye Santella is a 2018 McQueen High School graduate who now serves as a Navy hospital corpsman aboard the USS Iwo Jim, an amphibious assault ship.

Santella joined the Navy three years ago to become a nurse, according to a report by Rick Burke of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. She is in college and is close to earning her nursing degree.

“We work in patient care with nurses,” Santella said. “I learned to be a team player, and this has helped me succeed both professionally and personally.”

Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.

The Navy said amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment to support a variety of missions, ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Haynes
California fugitive arrested after calling Washoe County deputies
Nevada reports 1,552 additional COVID cases, 21 more deaths
A firefighter appreciation sign left at the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: Fire grew 461 acres since Saturday, containment at 65%
Wolf Pack legendary QB inducted into Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame over weekend
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10
McQueen's Ashton Hayes runs toward the end zone for one of his four touchdowns in the Lancers'...
Sports Caravan for Sept. 10

Latest News

A firefighter appreciation sign left at the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: Fire grew 461 acres since Saturday, containment at 65%
The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...
DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 65 percent as growth slows
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10
Wolf Pack legendary QB inducted into Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame over weekend
Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10