McQueen grad is a US Navy corpsman, close to earning nursing degree

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Petty Officer 3rd Class Cierra-Jaye Santella is a 2018 McQueen High School graduate who now serves as a Navy hospital corpsman aboard the USS Iwo Jim, an amphibious assault ship.

Santella joined the Navy three years ago to become a nurse, according to a report by Rick Burke of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. She is in college and is close to earning her nursing degree.

“We work in patient care with nurses,” Santella said. “I learned to be a team player, and this has helped me succeed both professionally and personally.”

Iwo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.

The Navy said amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment to support a variety of missions, ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, and Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.

