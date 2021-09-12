Advertisement

Kaepernick returns to Reno; Nevada Football blows out Idaho State 49-10

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:19 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Carson Strong threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10. Strong completed 34 of 43 passes that included two touchdowns to Elijah Cooks, who finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. Devonte Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for Nevada (2-0), and caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth. Cole Turner had a touchdown catch, and Strong’s 43-yard throw to a diving Harry Ballard in the end zone capped the scoring with 4:45 to play. Oshea Trujillo had a 1-yard touchdown run for Idaho State (0-2) in the first quarter.

