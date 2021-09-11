Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Quieter, cooler weather is in the forecast for the weekend. Afternoons will warm a few degrees through Sunday into next week, but temperatures will stay within a few degrees of average. A wind increase is in the Sunday afternoon outlook, with breezy weather expected late next week. Some smoke and haze are still possible, depending on the activity. -Jeff