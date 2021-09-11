Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thelen
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Quieter, cooler weather is in the forecast for the weekend. Afternoons will warm a few degrees through Sunday into next week, but temperatures will stay within a few degrees of average. A wind increase is in the Sunday afternoon outlook, with breezy weather expected late next week. Some smoke and haze are still possible, depending on the activity. -Jeff

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Woman killed in Yerington car crash identified
Richard Lespade
Elko County Deputy arrested on charges of sexual assault
Source: AP Images
All Nevada counties will be subject to indoor mask mandate
A sneak peek of the Great Reno Balloon Race which begins Friday.
Great Reno Balloon Race continues Saturday and Sunday
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19: Eight cases of Mu variant sequenced in Washoe County

Latest News

Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather