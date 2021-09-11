Advertisement

Nevada to require vaccines for prison guards, health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada will require state employees who work at health care facilities and prisons to get inoculated against COVID-19 or face administrative leave or reassignment.

The state board of health voted on Friday to require employees at the Department of Corrections and state health care facilities to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

The action triggered criticism from members of the public and correctional officers, who warned that the requirement could prompt mass resignations, exacerbate staff shortages and make it impossible to operate prisons.

The requirement comes as Nevada reaches another coronavirus milestone topping 400,000 known cases of COVID-19 this week since the pandemic began.

