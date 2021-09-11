Advertisement

Nevada reports 1,552 additional COVID cases, 21 more deaths

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada on Friday reported 1,552 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s two-week rolling average of daily new cases rose the first time in a week.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the 1,552 additional cases constituted the largest one-day total since Jan. 22.

That’s not counting case totals following weekends when the state no longer reports daily data.

Nevada on Friday also reported 21 additional virus deaths as the state’s pandemic totals increased to 401,901 cases and 6,702 deaths. The rolling two-week average of daily new cases rose Friday from 859 to 876 after trending lower since August. 

