Judge: Vegas-area GOP should settle own leadership dispute

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge in Las Vegas dismissed a lawsuit in a dispute over control of the Republican party in the Las Vegas area, but didn’t resolve the question of Clark County Republican Central Committee leadership.

The judge in Las Vegas decided Thursday that acting party leaders and a Trump faction that claims control should settle what she called their intra-party fight.

A committee spokesman said Friday that acting Chairman Stephen Silberkraus will head a Sept. 21 meeting. A lawyer for challengers led by Jesse Law told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they will conduct the meeting.

Law previously worked with the state Republican party and the Nevada campaign of former President Donald Trump.

