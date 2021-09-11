Ferino Distillery hosts silent auction for Caldor Fire victims

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Help for our neighbors dealing with the Caldor Fire. A Downtown Reno business is highlighting the talents of local artists for a weekend fundraiser.

Ferino Distillery at 541 East 4th Street is hosting a silent art auction to help the families and businesses affected by the smoke and flames near Lake Tahoe. Organizers received more than 60 pieces, including mediums of clay, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, and others. the total collective value is estimated to be around $4,000.

“There’s people that I know that are going through it right now, suffering because of the fire. There’s people that I know, that know people out there so really, the initial idea was just wanting to help the community and be apart of something bigger than us,” event organizer Isaac Zinnerman details.

You can visit Saturday September 11, as proceeds are helping evacuees. Ferino is welcoming you from 2 to 10 pm and general donations will also be accepted.

