Advertisement

California may end arrests for loitering for prostitution

Prostitution graphic
Prostitution graphic(Associated Press)
By DON THOMPSON/Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Police in California would no longer be able to arrest anyone for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

But lawmakers on Friday withheld the bill from Gov. Gavin Newsom until next year.

Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener from San Francisco argues that the crime too often depends on officers’ perception and results in disproportionate arrests of transgender,

Black and Latino women. His bill would also allow those who are currently serving sentences or were previously convicted to ask a court to dismiss and seal the record of the conviction.

Opponents say the measure essentially legalizes the most dangerous form of prostitution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jack Haynes
California fugitive arrested after calling Washoe County deputies
Coney Island Bar is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Northern Nevada.
KOLO ATE: Coney Island Bar
KOLO
Great Reno Balloon Race canceled Friday morning
Reno resident Brad Hazelbaker says this is an eyesore every time he hikes behind his home in...
A closer look into reporting illegal dump sites
A sneak peek of the Great Reno Balloon Race which begins Friday.
Great Reno Balloon Race continues Saturday and Sunday

Latest News

Northern Nevadans remember those lost in September 11
9/11 Memorial held in Fernley
Nevada reports 1,552 additional COVID cases, 21 more deaths
Firefighters work in the Desolation Wilderness on the Caldor Fire.
CALDOR FIRE: Status quo overnight on the fire, but winds could make it grow
The Ruby Mountain interagency hotshot crew monitors the fireline under the glow of the Dixie...
DIXIE FIRE: Containment reaches 62 percent