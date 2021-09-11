California may end arrests for loitering for prostitution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Police in California would no longer be able to arrest anyone for loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution under a bill approved by state lawmakers.

But lawmakers on Friday withheld the bill from Gov. Gavin Newsom until next year.

Democrat Sen. Scott Wiener from San Francisco argues that the crime too often depends on officers’ perception and results in disproportionate arrests of transgender,

Black and Latino women. His bill would also allow those who are currently serving sentences or were previously convicted to ask a court to dismiss and seal the record of the conviction.

Opponents say the measure essentially legalizes the most dangerous form of prostitution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)