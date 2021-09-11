Advertisement

9/11 Memorial held in Fernley

Northern Nevadans remember those lost in September 11
By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevadans came together Saturday to remember those lost in the September 11 attacks. This year marks the 20th anniversary.

One such event was held at the North Lyon County fire station in Fernley. The memorial included a healing field, which included 508 flags in honor of the first responders lost in the attack.

“Taking the time to be able to honor the 508 people here in the healing field and the other 2,977 people, is something that we owe them for what we’ve done,” said Jason Nicholl, the North Lyon Fire Chief.

The memorial also had speakers, and a taps and bagpipe performance. Throughout the ceremony, a canon would fire, signifying the real-time when the planes crashed into the World Trade Center. A siren signified the collapse of the towers.

“We wanted to be able to awaken their inner fear and their inner insecurity,” said Nicholl, “because that’s what happened to us on 9/11.”

While it’s important to remember the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, it’s also important to remember those who are currently serving their communities.

“The sacrifice that these 508 made, is what our firefighters and our police officers and our military, that’s what we promise every day.”

