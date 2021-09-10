WCSD bus driver shortage hits critical level

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School transportation needs are reaching critical levels in Washoe County.

The school district said Friday it is doing everything it can to fill open positions including using dispatchers to drive buses.

But superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill said that option is unsustainable. If the staffing shortages continue, there will be impacts to services and the number of routes available.

”This is not just unique to Washoe County,” said McNeill. “This is not just unique to the state of Nevada. This is a national issue as far as transportation. However, in Washoe County this is coming into drastic measures.“

The district is taking part in two hiring fairs. The first is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center

A second career fair will be held September 25 at Nick Poulakidas Elementary.

If you are interested in applying, call (775) 325-TEAM.

