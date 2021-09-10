Advertisement

Reno police cite 38 in pedestrian safety operation

Pedestrian safety
Pedestrian safety(AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department issued 38 citations Friday in a pedestrian safety enforcement operation.

Police also gave 12 warnings.

Seven officers conducted the enforcement in areas that have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian-related accidents. Both drivers and pedestrians were targeted for violations.

“Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals,” police said in a statement. “If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.”

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

