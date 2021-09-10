Advertisement

Reno City Council backs ban on wildlife killing contests

Coyote
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:03 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Reno City Council is the latest to join the push to outlaw wildlife killing contests in Nevada.

The council approved a resolution on a 6-1 vote urging an end to the practice.

Mayor Hillary Schieve called killing contests “heinous” and often targeting coyotes.

The Clark County Commission in Las Vegas urged an immediate ban earlier this year. The state wildlife commission is scheduled to consider the matter at its Sept. 24 meeting.

Councilwoman Bonnie Weber was the dissenter on the resolution on Wednesday, saying that it should not be the Reno’s place to take a stance on the issue.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

