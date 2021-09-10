Advertisement

Project Bear Hugs collects donations for Caldor, Dixie fire victims

By Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Donations for the Dixie and Caldor fire victims will be collected Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Atlantis Resort & Casino west parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Project Bear Hugs is coordinating the drive-up donation effort.

Project Bear Hugs is collecting new or like-new stuffed animals for children and items for the elderly ages 70 and older as well as new, unused blankets, pillows, pillowcases, pet toys, beds and other comfort items.

They will be delivered directly to fire victims.

As a Phase 2 Disaster Relief Organization, Project Bear Hugs offers support after the initial organizations have left.

More information: https://projectbearhugscares.com/

