Lt. Gov. Marshall announces transition date to White House job

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall announced she will leave her position Sept. 17 and start working Sept. 20 as White House senior advisor to governors.

President Joe Biden hired Marshall to work in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

“I have the honor to be called to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration as Senior Advisor to Governors in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs,” Marshall said in a resignation letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak. “In many ways, it is an opportunity to continue to expand on the issues I have worked on in Nevada – to ‘Build Back Better’ and to ensure that the American dream can be reached by all who seek it in Nevada and in our country.”

Marshall noted In 1997, then-Attorney General Frankie Sue Del Papa hired her to create an antitrust office. As senior deputy attorney general, she joined the multistate prosecution of a Toys ‘R’ Us price-fixing scheme.

Marshall was elected state treasurer in 2006 and 2010, where she eliminated no-bid contracts and off-the-book accounts. Her proudest achievement as treasurer was creating the College Kick Start Program, the first statewide program of its kind, partnering with local banks to open and fund college savings accounts for every kindergartner in Nevada’s public schools at no expense to the taxpayer.

Marshall has almost 25 years of public service, 11 of those coming in elected office.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.