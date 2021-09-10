KOLO ATE: Coney Island Bar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coney Island Bar is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Northern Nevada.

“I got in doing it with my dad,” said owner Greg Galletti. And you just meet so many people; so many great people.”

It first opened as a wholesale tamale factory back in 1927. A bar was then added when his father, John Galletti, returned from World War II.

“A lot of people say, like they’re going somewhere, somebody from Reno. Meet me at the Coney,” added Greg Galletti. “And they come in, have a beer, wherever they’re going.”

A place known for its take on the Picon Punch, is now a destination for food. They cook a roast fresh every day; used for the popular roast beef sandwich.

“Just salt, pepper and garlic powder,” explained Galletti. “‘Real simple. We just slice the roast beef, then we put a little bit of the au jus on it. And it’s piled nice and high.”

Coney Island Bar is one of the oldest family-run businesses in Northern Nevada. (KOLO)

Another dish is one-of-a-kind. A homemade enchilada, topped with beans and a salad.

“(We) just call it the Mess, and it’s been around forever,” continued Galletti. “A gal said throw my salad on top one day a long time ago. She called it the mess, and we kept doing it. And it’s pretty popular.”

It’s part of a diverse menu that changes every day. There’s daily specials, like “Pasta” Tuesdays, and Corned Beef and Cabbage on Thursday.

“And we just opened back up on Saturdays for breakfast,” added Galletti. “I always wanted to try it. I love breakfast, and it’s been pretty popular so far.”

They also sell homemade lasagna that you can buy and cook at home. The large feeds up to 18 people, while the small can feed eight.

‘We started this during Covid,” explained Galletti. “A lot of people were already taking it to go.”

The building is a landmark, located right on the edge of Sparks, where 4th Street becomes Prater Way. In fact, it’s been added to the Nevada Register of Historic Places. And the street outside now bears the family name. Galletti Way was re-named after the family back in the 1970’s.

“We’ve been here a long time, and they changed it from Coney Island. It’s pretty cool.” added Galletti.

Coney Island Bar is available for banquet dinners, Monday through Thursday. It also serves up dinner to the public on Friday. You can check out the menu by clicking on the link below.

