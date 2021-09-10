International Camel & Ostrich Races return to Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a year off, The International Camel & Ostrich Races are back in Virginia City. It’s an opportunity to see camels, ostriches, and other animals in action.

The event takes place over the course of three days, with each day hosting different events. On September 10 at 5 p.m., it’s Hot Camel Nights. On Saturday, September 11, they’re honoring first responders at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Then on Sunday, September 12, it’s Dolan Family Day at noon.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. You can find more information and get tickets here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.