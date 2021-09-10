Illegal dumping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brad Hazelbaker says he found a new round of trash and debris Sunday, September 5 near the Pine Bluff Trail in the Caughlin Ranch area.

He contacted KOLO 8 News and we decided to follow this story until it’s resolved to learn more about the process to get results when dump sites are found in northern Nevada.

”You honestly wonder why someone would come up here obviously at night and think they could just dump something like that in a beautiful area like this,” Hazelbaker said as he looked into a ditch filled with trash including a truck bed, suitcases, and plywood boards.

About 50 yards from this latest dump site sits a travel trailer.

Hazelbaker says it first appeared in this spot six months ago and next to it sits a refrigerator on its side.

”This is a crime of the view. It’s a crime of the land. It’s a crime of all the people that use this area,” Hazelbaker said.

Near the entrance to the trail is what appears to be a motorcycle engine.

Fearing the latest dump site will attract more trash Hazelbaker filed a report with the Reno Police Department Tuesday, August 9.

Our research at KOLO 8 News reveals Hazelbaker contacted the correct agency.

”Then you make a few phone calls and you get the little shuffle and you think maybe that’s going to help and it doesn’t.” he said.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond called the Reno Police Department and left phone messages Wednesday, September 8 at 2:59 p.m. and again Thursday, September 9 at 3:49 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., but did not hear back by the time this report was posted online. Obviously this police report was only filed two days before this report was posted. The police may need more time to respond.

Bond says he will continue to follow this process until the trash Hazelbaker is removed.

Click here to learn where you should file a report about dumping. Once you get to the map click on the three small white horizontal lines on the top right side of the page. Then click “Quick Maps and Themes”, followed by “City Boundaries”, and finally click on “Map Layers”. It will reveal a map with a guide of the jurisdictional boundary for the Reno, Sparks, Washoe County area.

City of Reno customers may dispose of one standard pickup truck load of waste four times per year at no additional cost. Customers must show a recent trash bill, or have identification matching the service address on their bill, and be current in their payments. Dumps made on behalf of another customer require a permission form which is available at Reno.wm.com.

Included dumps must be made at a transfer station.

The Stead Transfer Station is located at 3890 Mt. Anderson Street in Reno. You can dispose of items there Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Commercial Row Transfer Station is located at 1390 E. Commercial Row in Reno. You can dispose of items there Monday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Waste Management is giving out at least $3,000 in prizes in a social media contest for National CleanUp Day Saturday, September 18 for locals in Reno and Sparks. Post pictures of yourself and others picking up trash on social media with the hashtag, #WMCleanUpDay. Each post counts as an entry, and social media users can enter as many times as they want on any platform throughout the day.

Click here to find a recycling guide posted by Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Community Programs Manager at KTMB, Sophie Butler says if you catch someone dumping illegally you should report them immediately by calling the Washoe County Dumping Hotline at 775-329-DUMP.

Butler says to call the Sheriff’s office non-emergency line if you see an active dumper by calling 785-WCSO..

