Hot August Nights Foundation’s Classics & Cocktails returns

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Hot August Nights Foundation is inviting the community to its Classics and Cocktails fundraiser on Saturday, September 18 at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Attendees will enjoy dinner and entertainment, while getting to bid on live and silent auction items.

The Hot August Nights Foundation has given away $1.1 million dollars in donations and scholarships since 2007. It has also donated to more than 80 non profit organizations in Nevada that serve at-risk youth. All money raised at Classics and Cocktails will go toward helping kids in need, along with providing scholarships for higher education.

Tickets are available online. Donations are also accepted year-round through the foundation’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.