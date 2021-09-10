Advertisement

Hot August Nights Foundation’s Classics & Cocktails returns

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Hot August Nights Foundation is inviting the community to its Classics and Cocktails fundraiser on Saturday, September 18 at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Attendees will enjoy dinner and entertainment, while getting to bid on live and silent auction items.

The Hot August Nights Foundation has given away $1.1 million dollars in donations and scholarships since 2007. It has also donated to more than 80 non profit organizations in Nevada that serve at-risk youth. All money raised at Classics and Cocktails will go toward helping kids in need, along with providing scholarships for higher education.

Tickets are available online. Donations are also accepted year-round through the foundation’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Woman killed in Yerington car crash identified
The scene of an accident on Interstate 580 between North Carso Street and Eastlake Boulevard.
I-580 out of Carson City reopens after crash
Talus Way shooting victim identified
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19: Eight cases of Mu variant sequenced in Washoe County
Source: AP Images
All Nevada counties will be subject to indoor mask mandate

Latest News

City of South Lake Tahoe logo
Campground by the Lake opens Friday to Caldor Fire evacuees
Project Bear Hugs
Project Bear Hugs collects donations for Caldor, Dixie fire victims
Achieve Tahoe helping those who have served push past their limits, have fun
Veterans learn physical, mental skills at outdoor camp
Carson City Sheriff's Office to host Fall Citizens Academy
Carson City Sheriff’s Office to host Citizens Academy