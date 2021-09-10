Great Reno Balloon Race canceled this morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Reno Balloon Race is back. After 2 years and last year’s event being canceled due to the pandemic, organizers expected a large crowd to come to Rancho San Rafel Park.

This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of The Great Reno Balloon Race. Inclement weather also made its way to the event. What started as the glow show being postponed, turned into Friday’s entire event being canceled.

Rain, thunder, and lightning began around the scheduled time of the Glow Show. Many spectators were waiting to hear news from organizers.

The GRBR team waited to see if any entertainment could be provided, but as the weather progressed, the decision was made to keep the crowd safe.

The schedule will remain the same for the rest of the weekend, click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.