Emergency responders and physicians urge vaccinations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Emergency responders are making a plea to the community to get vaccinated, citing a system overrun with non-vaccinated patients.

In a letter, first responders including firefighters and physicians from northern Nevada, urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying in part:

“If you could witness, as we have, the devastation caused by this illness, we believe you would not hesitate to get vaccinated. The delta variant of the virus is much more transmissible than the original variant, and the disease it causes is more severe. Younger and younger people are becoming infected; the time is now to protect ourselves and others.”

“We wrote this letter because we have been living the horrible realities of this pandemic every day for a year and a half.”

The first responders who wrote the letter represent all six Emergency Departments in the greater Reno-Tahoe area and five pre-hospital systems.

READ THE LETTER IN ITS ENTIRETY BELOW:

