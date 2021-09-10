COVID vaccine requirements at the workplace: New territory for employers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether it’s in an office setting, or workshop. employers are wrestling with requiring the COVID vaccines as a condition of hiring, or continued employment.

While it’s new territory in terms of labor law, a couple of months ago, a major federal agency stated it had no problem with such requirements.

“The EEOC has said as a general rule, employers have the right to say, that employees need to be vaccinated to have a job.,” says Reno attorney Shannon Pierce, whose practice is dedicated to employment law.

Pierce says employers want to see the COVID epidemic in the rear view mirror. They have been hammered financially by this virus, and science tells them the vaccine is one way to get a handle on a safe working environment.

She recommends giving full notice to all employees about a deadline, and she says businesses must be prepared for disagreement with some employees

“There are two exceptions to that,” says Pierce. “First if the employees have a medical or mental condition that qualifies as a disability. In that case we need to work with that employee to see if there is another accommodation that can be provided. And the same if someone has a sincerely held religious belief that prevents them from getting vaccinated,” she says.

Pierce says businesses will ask for corroboration.

But for those employees who refuse to get the vaccine in light of an employment requirement, and instead bank on receiving unemployment after being terminated by their boss. That might not be the best strategy.

“But if the unemployment division says we are going to call this a termination,” she says. “The next step is to say what was the reason for termination. Did you engage in willful misconduct? We don’t know yet if a vaccine refusal is going to count as a type of willful misconduct that would disqualify you from benefit,” says Pierce.

Such claims have not been ruled on by state unemployment agencies yet. But Pierce says that’s coming.

She says as far as state and federal employees are concerned: they do have more protections than private employees. However, an argument could be made the state or federal government have a compelling interest to keep the workplace and society safe.

Pierce says that trumps individual rights.

