Campground by the Lake opens Friday to Caldor Fire evacuees

City of South Lake Tahoe logo
City of South Lake Tahoe logo(South Lake Tahoe)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is opening the Campground by the Lake as a shelter for Caldor Fire evacuees.

The evacuation order in the city has been downgraded, allowing a small staff to open the campground for people waiting for all evacuation orders to be lifted.

The campground will be available to Caldor Fire evacuees starting Friday, September 10 at 8 a.m. Instructions to secure a free campsite will be provided at the Campground Gatehouse when evacuees arrive.

The campground is located at 1150 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Once evacuation orders are lifted and it is safe for residents to return to their homes, this offer will expire. For more information email: campgroundbythelake@cityofslt.us.

