California fugitive arrested after calling Washoe County deputies

Jack Haynes
Jack Haynes(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fugitive from California is behind bars for multiple sex crime charges after calling the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to the scene of a recent fire in Sun Valley.

The sheriff’s office said 65-year-old Jack Haynes called deputies shortly before 9 p.m. on September 9 to Ted Court where a trailer had caught fire just two days prior.

The call for service was for “trouble unknown.” Haynes told deputies that he was watching the property. Haynes also told deputies that he is a minister at a local church in Sun Valley; however, that claim cannot be verified.

Deputies continued communicating with Haynes while verifying a felony fugitive warrant issued by the Santa Clara County Superior Court. He was then arrested.

The arrest warrant is for four counts of rape by force, violence duress, menace or fear; and two counts of oral on a child under 14 years old and more than 10 years old.

Anyone with information about Haynes is asked to call the Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350. Reference case number: WC21-4443.

