Veterans learn physical, mental skills at outdoor camp

TRUCKEE, Calif. (Achieve Tahoe) - On September 9 and 10, non-profit Achieve Tahoe will be hosting a two-day multi-sport camp in the Reno-Tahoe Area for veterans with disabilities. Sponsored by Move United and the U.S Department of Veteran’s affairs, the camp will provide a group of veterans living with permanent physical disabilities experiences in archery, climbing, equestrian, and hiking as well as overnight accommodations and meals.

“Achieve Tahoe is proud to once again provide specialized instruction to our service men and women with disabilities and help them build health, confidence, and independence through recreation,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe. “Thanks to the support of Move United and the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, we are thrilled to be putting on our first veterans camp since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Move United serves nearly 2,000 wounded veterans and their families each year at no cost to them through programs like this veterans camp. Our community-based member organizations, like Achieve Tahoe, are the power behind serving our nation’s veterans,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry.

On September 9th, the veterans will participate in equestrian and archery at facilities in Truckee’s Tahoe Donner Association, and then enjoy dinner generously provided by Burger Me in downtown Truckee. On September 10, they will go climbing at North Peak Climbing and Fitness in Reno and hike Crystal Peak Park in Verdi, Nevada.

“Our team at North Peak Climbing & Fitness is very excited to be partnering with Achieve Tahoe again this year to support our veterans,” said Tyler Griffith, owner of North Peak Climbing & Fitness in Reno. “It is an honor to be hosting the Veterans Camp event on September 10th and we are proud to provide a space that our community can be a part of. We look forward to supporting all of our veterans and to have an opportunity to thank them for the sacrifices they have made in order to protect our freedoms.”

This camp will feature Achieve Tahoe’s new adaptive programs, which are made possible by a Quality-of-Life grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation that has enabled the purchase of new equipment for those living with paralysis. The various activities will be adapted to each participant’s unique abilities to support their physical therapy, boost their emotional well-being, and ultimately assist their re-integration into their communities.

About Achieve Tahoe:

Achieve Tahoe is a North Lake Tahoe-based non-profit organization that provides year-round outdoor recreation programs for children and adults with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities. The organization, founded in 1967, is the longest operating adaptive sports program in the country, and is dedicated to providing affordable, inclusive physical and recreational activities that build health, confidence, and independence. To learn more, visit www.achievetahoe.org.

About Move United:

Since 1956, Move United has been redefining disability by providing year-round sports and recreation opportunities to people with a wide range of disabilities offering more than 70 different adaptive sports. Through their national network of more than 200 community Member Organizations, Move United serves over 100,000 individuals with disabilities of all ages each year. Move United’s ambitious goal is that by 2028, ninety percent of all Americans will live within fifty miles of a Move United Member Organization. For more information, visit www.moveunitedsport.org.

About Move United Warfighters:

Move United Warfighters offers sports rehabilitation for veterans and members of the Armed Services with permanent physical disabilities. Since its inception in 1967, Move United Warfighters has proudly served more than 15,500 wounded warriors and their family members, including those injured in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, at no cost to the warfighter or family. To learn more, visit www.moveunitedsport.org/get-involved/warfighters.

About the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs:

The US Department of Veterans Affairs provides veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned — and does so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability, and stewardship. This program was funded in part by the US department of Veteran’s Affairs. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. To learn more, visit www.va.gov.

