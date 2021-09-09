TSA reports issues scanning Nevada driver’s license with new design

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Give yourself some extra time going through security with a new Nevada driver’s license.

The Transportation Security Administration is having difficulty scanning licenses with the new design.

The following message is posted on the Nevada DMV’s website:

Attention Travelers!

The new Nevada license design conforms to the latest national driver’s license standards. However, the Transportation Security Administration at U.S. airports may have difficulty reading the license with a barcode scanner. The TSA will conduct a manual inspection of the photo ID if it is not recognized.

The DMV said it is working with the TSA to resolve the issue.

Governor Steve Sisolak also notified Nevadans of the problem on Twitter:

All Nevada driver’s licenses and ID cards now feature the new design that was rolled out beginning in July. But allow yourself extra time if you’re using the card as ID at the airport. TSA scanners can’t read the updated barcode. See https://t.co/A6b4iGhkwd for more information. pic.twitter.com/11jbonJLgu — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 8, 2021

