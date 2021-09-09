Suspect sought in seven Cold Springs vehicle burglaries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle burglary Wednesday morning in Cold Springs and found six other vehicle burglaries in the neighborhood.

Deputies went to a home in the 21000 block of Mount Evans Drive in Cold Springs about 9 a.m. when a person reported a bag of cosmetics and a bible were stolen from a vehicle.

Deputies found six other vehicle burglaries on Mount Evans Drive and Boxelder Court. The thief took include tools, cash, a camera and compact discs, among other items. All vehicles were unlocked.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about thefts to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

The sheriff’s office notes vehicle burglaries are one of the easiest crimes to prevent.

“Vehicle thieves are opportunists,” the sheriff’s office said. “Some pull on door handles looking for an unlocked door, while others break in after they ‘window shop’ looking for electronics, money or valuables left in plain view.”

Other tips:

Do not leave your purse or wallet in a vehicle. Some burglars are removing credit cards and money from purses and wallets and replace the purse/wallet in a vehicle. Victims may not even know they have been targeted for days.

Do not leave your garage door opener in your vehicle.

If you have any weapons, secure them in your home.

Lock your vehicle. Unlocked vehicles continue to be primary targets for burglaries and theft.

