Reno man accused of attacking a disabled man on a bus

Edgar Villegas
Edgar Villegas(Placer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLFAX, Calif. (KOLO) - A Reno man is in custody in Placer County, California, accused of attacking a disabled man.

The Placer Co. Sheriff’s Office says the assault happened on a bus traveling on westbound I-80 near Colfax.

Investigators say Edgar Villegas, 26, of Reno, was not provoked before he threw a punch at the victim’s face. The victim suffered a broken nose.

The bus driver stopped at the Colfax bus station, where deputies took Villegas into custody.

Villegas is facing charges of Battery on a Dependent Adult with Great Bodily Injury, and Battery with Serious Bodily Injury.

A Sheriff’s spokesperson tells KOLO 8 News Now, this was the second assault on a bus in recent weeks.

