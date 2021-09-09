Northern Nevada 9/11 Memorial March

RENO AND SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - TMCC’s Veterans Program is inviting you to honor veterans killed since 9/11 by joining an 11 mile march from the Summit Mall to the Sparks Marina this Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Click here to sign up.

The event is called “Operation Battle Born: Never Forget”.

Veterans call this a “ruck march”, which is when a soldier marches relatively quickly with a loaded pack.

Marchers will carry 7,000 dog tags representing those killed since 9/11.”

A lot of times when we get out of the service we forget about each other and get together and remember those times and remember those people that sacrificed everything for us to have the freedoms we have,” said TMCC’s Veterans Program Coordinator, Felipe Gutierrez.

You’re also invited to attend a closing ceremony at Sparks Marina Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. where you will hear a timeline of events as they happened on September 11, 2001 and you will see veterans retire a flag.

Check the Facebook page of “Operation Battle Born: Never Forget” for any possible last minute changes caused by smoke or weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.