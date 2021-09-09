Advertisement

Northern Nevada 9/11 Memorial March

By Noah Bond
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:47 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO AND SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - TMCC’s Veterans Program is inviting you to honor veterans killed since 9/11 by joining an 11 mile march from the Summit Mall to the Sparks Marina this Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Click here to sign up.

The event is called “Operation Battle Born: Never Forget”.

Veterans call this a “ruck march”, which is when a soldier marches relatively quickly with a loaded pack.

Marchers will carry 7,000 dog tags representing those killed since 9/11.”

A lot of times when we get out of the service we forget about each other and get together and remember those times and remember those people that sacrificed everything for us to have the freedoms we have,” said TMCC’s Veterans Program Coordinator, Felipe Gutierrez.

You’re also invited to attend a closing ceremony at Sparks Marina Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. where you will hear a timeline of events as they happened on September 11, 2001 and you will see veterans retire a flag.

Check the Facebook page of “Operation Battle Born: Never Forget” for any possible last minute changes caused by smoke or weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
Body found in Lake Tahoe
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire impacting air quality in Spanish Springs
NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Crash in Lyon County kills pregnant woman
Anthony King of Fallon died in the crash of his truck at the roundabout on US-50A.
NHP identifies driver killed on US 50 roundabout

Latest News

Community members discuss 'critical race theory' at the Union
Community members discuss ‘critical race theory’
Ruby Mountain Hotshots build a fuel break along the fire's perimeter south of Milford.
DIXIE FIRE: New evacuation orders; Fire Weather Watch coming
The scene of an accident on Interstate 580 between North Carso Street and Eastlake Boulevard.
I-580 out of Carson City reopens after crash
Firefighters working in the Christmas Valley area on the Caldor Fire on Sept. 6, 2021.
CALDOR FIRE: Preparing for Red Flag days Thursday, Friday