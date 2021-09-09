Advertisement

Judge: County can’t ban water delivery to Hmong pot farmers

Marijuana rowing
Marijuana rowing
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled Northern California county officials can’t stop trucks from delivering water to Hmong farmers who are illegally growing marijuana.

The judge says the practice raises “serious questions” about racial discrimination and leaves the growers without a source of water for drinking, bathing and growing food.

The judge issued a temporary injunction halting Siskiyou County’s prohibition on trucking in water to Hmong farmers growing marijuana in a Big Springs-area about 300 miles north of San Francisco.

An attorney for the Hmong says the injunction only covers water sales and deliveries for human needs, not for marijuana grows.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Woman killed in Yerington car crash identified
The scene of an accident on Interstate 580 between North Carso Street and Eastlake Boulevard.
I-580 out of Carson City reopens after crash
Talus Way shooting victim identified
Source: AP Images
All Nevada counties will be subject to indoor mask mandate
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19: Eight cases of Mu variant sequenced in Washoe County

Latest News

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Woman killed in Yerington car crash identified
A sneak peek of the Great Reno Balloon Race which begins Friday.
Great Reno Balloon Race takes off Friday
The Nevada DMV unveiled a new look Friday for driver's licenses.
TSA reports issues scanning Nevada driver’s license with new design
KOLO
‘Gen Z’: The credit-smart generation