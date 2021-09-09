Injury crash closes I-580 out of Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -An injury crash closed northbound Interstate 580 traffic between the North Carson Street interchange and Eastlake Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol did not know how long it would take to get the scene cleared and asked drivers to avoid the area.

A pickup truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer at about 6:30 p.m. The pickup truck driver was taken from the scene with injuries, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

The pickup truck also caught fire but it was extinguished quickly.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.