Advertisement

Injury crash closes I-580 out of Carson City

The scene of an accident on Interstate 580 between North Carso Street and Eastlake Boulevard.
The scene of an accident on Interstate 580 between North Carso Street and Eastlake Boulevard.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:05 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -An injury crash closed northbound Interstate 580 traffic between the North Carson Street interchange and Eastlake Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol did not know how long it would take to get the scene cleared and asked drivers to avoid the area.

A pickup truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer at about 6:30 p.m. The pickup truck driver was taken from the scene with injuries, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

The pickup truck also caught fire but it was extinguished quickly.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Crash in Lyon County kills pregnant woman
The scene of a fatal on U.S. 50 in Dayton that killed two.
NHP releases new information on double fatal crash in Dayton
Body found in Lake Tahoe
A pile of landscape material is on fire at the RT Donovan Company in Spanish Springs, but the...
Compost fire impacting air quality in Spanish Springs
Anthony King of Fallon died in the crash of his truck at the roundabout on US-50A.
NHP identifies driver killed on US 50 roundabout

Latest News

Firefighters working in the Christmas Valley area on the Caldor Fire on Sept. 6, 2021.
CALDOR FIRE: Preparing for Red Flag days Thursday, Friday
A gambler places a bet at the FanDuel sportsbook in East Rutherford N.J. on Aug. 30, 2021. The...
Half of US offers legal sports betting as NFL season begins
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19: Eight cases of Mu variant sequenced in Washoe County
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather