Great Reno Balloon Race takes off Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s skyline is about to get even more colorful. The Great Reno Balloon Race is back! The annual event begins Friday, September 10 and runs through Sunday, September 12 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

The event features upwards of 100 balloons and draws more than 120,000 people each year.

Here is the event schedule for 2021:

Friday, September 10

3:30 a.m. – Gates open to the public at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m. – Super Glow Show

5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:45 a.m. – National Anthem performed by Nick Eng

7:00 a.m. – Mass Ascension Launch

9:30 a.m. – E.L. Cord Foundation Tissue Paper Launch

4:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

Saturday, September 11

“Paint The Park Pink” for Breast Cancer Awareness (spectators are encouraged to wear pink)

3:30 a.m. – Gates open to the public at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m. – Glow Show

5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:45 a.m. – 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

6:50 a.m. – National Anthem performed by Sierra High Notes

7:00 a.m. – Mass Ascension Launch

4:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

Sunday, September 12

Donor Awareness Day (spectators are encouraged to wear blue)

3:30 a.m. – Gates open to the public at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m. – Glow Show

5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol sponsored by Donor Network West

6:45 a.m. – Barron Hilton Remembrance Ceremony

6:50 a.m. – National Anthem performed by High Desert Harmony Chorus

7:00 a.m. – Mass Ascension Launch

6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – Girl Scouts Scavenger Hunt/Sign Up to become a Girl Scout

4:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

TIPS FOR ENJOYING THE EVENT:

No Pets

No Drones: Due to FAA safety regulations, drones cannot fly in or around the event. They are distracting to the pilots who are navigating changeable weather patterns.

No Smoking: Smoking is not permitted on the field. This includes E-cigarettes.

No Lasers: Lasers are not permitted at the event. Lasers can be harmful to the pilots’ eyesight during early morning flights, which can be extremely dangerous.

For more information on safety practices at the event, visit renoballoon.com/grbr-safety-practices.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.