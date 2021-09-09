Advertisement

‘Gen Z’: The credit-smart generation

By Karlie Drew
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic has hit the economy hard. The concern for the financial success of the most recent graduating class has been a concern.

Generation Z is doing better than expected even with the challenges COVID has presented.

The Experian Credit Reporting Company showed in a recent survey out of the 2,000 graduates surveyed, 73% are now working in a full-time position. It also showed how this generation is prioritizing its finances and they are establishing a line of credit early.

Rod Griffin said he believes the advancements and access Generation Z has made this age group driven to be financially educated,

“Gen Z has access to more information, better information, and better tools and resources than previous generations ever did, and I think that raises awareness and it is empowering because it enables you to take advantage of tools other generations didn’t have,” Griffin said.

It is encouraged to look into your finances and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

For additional resources and more information from Experian, click here.

