Advertisement

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them.

It’s Facebook.

In a partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case.

The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NHP investigates a deadly crash on Mason Road south of Yerington on Sept. 8, 2021.
Crash in Lyon County kills pregnant woman
The scene of an accident on Interstate 580 between North Carso Street and Eastlake Boulevard.
I-580 out of Carson City reopens after crash
Talus Way shooting victim identified
Source: AP Images
All Nevada counties will be subject to indoor mask mandate
COVID-19: Should we be concerned about the mu variant? Not yet, say experts
COVID-19: Eight cases of Mu variant sequenced in Washoe County

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine
KOLO
‘Gen Z’: The credit-smart generation
LIVE: Biden remarks on boosting COVID vaccinations, stopping delta spread