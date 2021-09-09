COVID-19: Eight cases of Mu variant sequenced in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is closely monitoring new variants of COVID-19, including the Lambda variant and the Mu variant.

During their weekly COVID-19 press call on Wednesday, they said both of those variants have not taken a strong foothold in Washoe County, but every time the virus passes on, there is increased chance of mutation.

“We have so far, 8 cases of Mu sequenced so far in Washoe County. Not at a competing level with the Delta, but we are tracking it very closely,” said Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness.

The health district is also urging parents to encourage their kids to continue wearing masks outside of the home. They said what they’re seeing a lot of is a child who is not vaccinated becomes infected with COVID and the parents have sustained exposure with the child and they become breakthrough cases.

The health district said they continue to see a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. It’s still offering testing at the Livestock Events Center but appointments fill up quickly. The district said it is working with its partners to see what testing they can ramp up.

Surge testing sites that have opened up at two local Walmarts can help residents get appointments sooner.

The two Walmarts offering this expanded COVID testing include the one on E. 2nd Street in Reno and the one in Lemmon Valley on Vista Knoll Parkway. The PCR testing is free to residents.

All of Nevada’s counties currently have substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.

The Nevada Health Response said Wednesday that Eureka County is high for the second week in a row and more stringent mask requirements will go into effect on September 10.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.