Community members discuss ‘critical race theory’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It was packed house at the Union in Carson city, where community members addressed a controversial but important topic: critical race theory or CRT focusing on economic and social justice throughout U.S. History.

Ideas on Tap Coordinator Michael Smith along with other key note speakers hoped today’s dialogue opened a door of comprehension and communication on the subject.

“Now CRT is a social construct in education, it’s probably over 80 years old,” explained Smith. “People look at this as some form of marxism or racism but that’s not the intent of CRT. We realize people have their own bias and prejudice when it comes to critical race theory but believe me this was taught back in the 70′s and 80′s even when I was in high school.

Smith says teaching important topics like this ensures engagement and insight from one another.

“It’s the best way to make sure we teach inclusive history to all children. It’s not just about black versus white. It’s children of color too,” Smith added.

The takeaway Smith hopes attendees will digest from this discussion? To have a better idea to what critical race theory is all about.

“So when there’s something you don’t understand, what do you do? asked Smith. “You address it, you read and listen and talk to experts and have a clear understanding. So my takeaway is that I hope people will leave with a smile on their face and say I learned something today and thanks for the opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.