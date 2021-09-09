Carson City Sheriff’s Office to host Citizens Academy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is preparing to open its doors to the community for it’s 2021 Fall Citizens Academy. It’s a chance for people in the Carson City area to learn about how the sheriff’s office operates.

“It’s part of our outreach programs, it’s part of our investment into the community, it’s part of our community policing,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong. “It has to do with the heart and soul of the law enforcement agency. We believe we need to be a part of the community, not just an over watch.”

The Citizens Academy will begin on September 22 and will run through November 17th. Sessions will be taught by every department, every Wednesday,t staring at 6 P.M.. There will also be tours of the detention and dispatch centers as well as a live demonstration by SWAT.

Sheriff Furlong also says these sessions are important to the sheriff’s office, because they can get feedback from the community.

“I’s not just a presentation from me to you. It is an exchange of information. It is extremely valuable when we talk about community policing and engagement in the community that we receive information back. These academies are an exchange.”

There is an application process, which includes a background check. The deadline to submit one is September 10. You can get one by going to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office or by calling 775-283-7810.

