Burglar targeted JC Penney at Meadowood Mall

A burglar smashed two glass doors to break into the JC Penney at Meadowood Mall.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are looking for the burglar who broke into the JC Penney store at Meadowood Mall.

Police say an alarm activated at 4:30 Thursday morning. Officers found two broken glass doors at the outside entrance. Mall security said they saw at least one person inside the store.

Reno Police and Washoe County K9s were brought in for a search, but the burglar apparently left through an emergency exit.

Investigators are now looking at store surveillance video.

The investigation and cleanup could delay the store’s opening.

