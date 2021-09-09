Advertisement

All Nevada counties will be subject to indoor mask mandate

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - All 17 counties in Nevada will be subject to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the week.

Rural Eureka County is the state’s only jurisdiction currently not subject to a mask requirement, but reported high transmission for the second week in a row, triggering the mandate for Friday, Sept. 10.

The reintroduction of masks and the debut of vaccine requirements in venues like sporting events, conventions and some schools has been met with resistance throughout the state.

In the Las Vegas area, Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos  has received death threats since the district approved a requirement for employees to get vaccinations.

