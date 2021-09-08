Advertisement

Washoe fire department donates engine to fire-stricken department

Left to right: Indian Valley Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Bob Orange; Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue...
Left to right: Indian Valley Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Bob Orange; Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Chief Charles Moore, TMFR Deputy Chief Alex Kukulus, Division Chief Chris Ketring and Division Chief Joe Schum.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue donated a surplus fire engine to a Greenville, Calif. fire department that lost its building and equipment to the Dixie Fire.

Indian Valley Fire & Rescue oversees fire stations in Greenville, Taylorsville, North Am and Genesee. The Dixie Fire affected all those stations.

TMFR Capt. Shawn Heywood, also the fire chief for the Loyalton volunteer fire department near Greenville, asked TMFR Fire Chief Charles Moore about donating a 1994 Navistar fire engine. The engine is fully stocked with hoses, extrication tools, fans, ladder and generator along with EMS supplies.

“We are pleased we can play a role in rebuilding some of the communities left devastated by this year’s wildfires,” Moore said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are will all those impacted by the Dixie Fire.  We wish the community a quick recovery.”

